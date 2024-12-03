Kate Mulgrew Fought For Inclusivity On Star Trek: Voyager, But Got Rejected

"Star Trek," which a very progressive franchise in many respects, has always had something of a fraught relationship with queerness. Gay or lesbian characters weren't wholly visible on the series, and dating couples tended to fall into the heteronormative. Near the end of his life in the early 1990s, "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry once idly mused that he'd like to depict two background male characters holding hands in a romantic way, but that's hardly a great spearhead for a progressive ideal.

There were occasional attempts to include queer stories in "Star Trek" throughout the 1990s, but they were few and far between. The "Next Generation" episode "The Outcast" was controversial even at the time (and one can read all about "The Outcast" in the pages of /Film), and the "Deep Space Nine" episode "Rejoined" did allow Jadzia Dax (Terry Farrell) to have a romantic relationship with a woman, but she never had any other relationships with any other women after. Otherwise, it wouldn't be until "Star Trek: Discovery" in 2017 that the franchise would include an openly queer character as part of its regular cast. "Discovery" certainly made up for lost time, featuring multiple queer relationships and even more queer actors.

When "Star Trek: Voyager" debuted in 1995, however, some felt that it was already high time to include a gay character on the show. Lead actress Kate Mulgrew, who played the stalwart and commanding Captain Janeway, felt that "Star Trek" could be even more progressive than it already was, and she even appealed to the show's executives that a gay character be written into the show. Mulgrew talked about her request in a recent interview with Collider, and how she was, quite unfortunately, shot down.