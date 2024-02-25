Jonathan Frakes Doesn't Think Star Trek Went Far Enough With The Next Generation's LGBT Episode

In the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Outcast" (March 6, 1992), the crew of the Enterprise aids a species called the J'naii in locating and rescuing a missing shuttlecraft. The J'naii are a genderless species, claiming to have evolved past specific gender identities. In their society, any expression of maleness or femaleness is considered darkly taboo, and gendered sexual contact has been criminalized. Commander Riker (Jonathan Frakes) spends a great deal of the episode working with a J'naii pilot named Soren (Melinda Culea) and the two bond. Soren will eventually reveal that she feels more female than genderless and that she is attracted to Riker. When Soren's gender identity reaches the other J'naii officials, she is threatened with the sci-fi equivalent of a conversion camp.

By today's politics, "The Outcast" feels clumsy in its attempts to discuss gender identity. It can, however, be commended for even attempting to tell a trans story in a mainstream sci-fi context as early as 1992.

"The Outcast" was a response to a concern that "Star Trek" didn't feature enough explicitly queer stories and that queer characters rarely appeared in the franchise. Only very occasionally would the Enterprise encounter an androgynous species (the Bynars, for instance) or allude to the fluid nature of gender (Data's child Lal is permitted to select their own gender and appearance in "The Offspring"), and there was hardly ever any explicit references to queer sex. "The Offspring" was the franchise's attempt to redress that failing and it only partially succeeded.

In the oral history book "Captains' Logs" edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, Frakes went on record saying that "The Offspring" wasn't nearly queer enough.