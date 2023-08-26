Why One Of Star Trek's Most Respected Writers Walked Away From Voyager

Fans of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" always got a little giddy when Brannon Braga's name appeared in an episode's writing credits. Braga became a staff writer on TNG in its fourth season, right when the show was getting great. Braga was often the one responsible for the weirder, more psychedelic episodes of the show, starting with "Identity Crisis," a 1991 episode wherein Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) transformed into an invisible alien.

Braga proceeded to write the episode wherein multiple clones of Data (Brent Spiner) took over an Old West town. He wrote the episode wherein the Enterprise was caught in a time loop and didn't notice until several go-throughs of being destroyed. He wrote the one where Riker (Jonathan Frakes) woke up in an alien asylum, convinced the Enterprise was a hallucination. He wrote the one where Barclay (Dwight Schultz) devolved into a spider and the one where Data started having nightmares. Fans liked Braga.

When it came time to make "Star Trek: Voyager," Braga was all-in, starting on screenplays right away and eventually becoming one of the show's executive producers. He is credited in some capacity as a producer on 167 episodes of "Voyager," and famously began dating one of its stars. Much of the tone of "Voyager" was dictated by Braga, and his story ideas upheld the franchise at large. His career on Trek was important, long, and lucrative.

But, it seems, after four seasons of "Next Generation" and seven seasons of "Voayger," Braga began feeling a little worn down. In the oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, the writer admitted to having "Star Trek" burnout. It would take the convincing of executive producer Rick Berman to talk him into writing for "Enterprise."