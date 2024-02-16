Seven Of Nine And Raffi Might Have A Future Beyond Star Trek: Picard After All

At the very end of the first season of "Star Trek: Picard," after the story had concluded and everyone was headed back home, the violent bounty hunter Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) and Admiral Picard's close friend Raffi (Michelle Hurd) sat idly conversing. They reached out and began romantically holding hands, implying that the characters were initiating a romance. Previously throughout "Star Trek," both Seven and Raffi had only been seen having romances with men, so their respective bisexuality came as a pleasant surprise.

Sadly, at the start of the second season of "Picard," enough time had passed that Seven and Raffi had already dated for a while ... and had broken up. There was now a great deal of romantic resentment between them, and they had to struggle to fulfill their mission in the 21st century (the second season featured a time travel plot). In the show's third and final season, Raffi was on her own solo missions and Seven had become the first officer on board the U.S.S. Titan-A. It would take a while for the characters to reunite. Viewers, it seems, were robbed of the happy part of Seven's and Raffi's relationship.

But season three of "Picard" ended with a tantalizing setup. After the story concluded and everyone went on with their lives, the Titan-A was rechristened the Enterprise-G and sailed off into the stars. Seven was now the ship's captain and Raffi served as her first officer.

Showrunner Terry Matalas has been very open about how the conclusion of "Picard" was meant to serve as a pitch for a new series, set on board the Enterprise-G, that he wants to call "Star Trek: Legacy." In a recent interview with TrekMovie, Matalas acknowledged the potential drama that might be wrought from Seven's and Raffi's past relationship.