The 10 Most Common Tropes In The Star Trek Franchise

You know the familiar Star Trek lines. "He's dead, Jim!" "Highly illogical." "Make it so!" We even know "Beam me up, Scotty," a line never actually uttered as such on the show but trademarked for merchandising anyway. What about the plot tropes? You may know them too, but you might not think you do. On the surface, many Star Trek shows across the franchise's history seem very different, from the war footing of "Deep Space Nine" to the comedy-of-the-awkward stylings of the "Lower Decks" team.

Just as Star Wars needs its lightsabers, clones, and stormtroopers, though, so too does Star Trek need its familiar tropes. When it comes to the best of them, they've aged like fine wine from the time of James T. Kirk and Christopher Pike, to, well, the time of the newly recast James T. Kirk and Christopher Pike. In between, the likes of Jean-Luc Picard, Benjamin Sisko, Kathryn Janeway, Jonathan Archer, and whoever the hell was Captain of the Discovery on any given week often found themselves encountering situations that felt really familiar to fans, if not necessarily to the characters. (Only Brad Boimler on "Lower Decks" can be counted on to have memorized every previous canonical adventure.)

So, what are those situations? Let's take a look and count up the 10 most common tropes across the entire Star Trek franchise.