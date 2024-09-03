The Late James Darren Played One Of The Strangest Star Trek Characters Ever

Children of the 1960s might recognize the late actor James Darren from his role as Moondoggie, aka Jeffrey Matthews, from the hit 1959 beach party movie "Gidget." Darren reprised his role in "Gidget Goes Hawaiian" and "Gidget Goes to Rome." Darren, however, was massively prolific in film, TV, and music, and his decades-long career was only cut short this week when the actor passed away at the age of 88. He left behind a sizable body of work that includes 14 studio albums, dozens of appearances in TV shows, and movies beyond Gidget. He shared the screen with future "Gilligan's Island" stars Bob Denver and Tina Louise in "Those Who Think Young," popped up in Jess Franco's 1969 version of "Venus in Furs," and most recently appeared in the Harry Dean Stanton film "Lucky" (one of the best films of 2017).

To Trekkies, Darren is best known for playing Vic Fontaine, the holographic Rat Pack-era lounge singer on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." Vic Fontaine was a fascinating and weird character in a series jam-packed with fascinating and weird characters. Vic wouldn't just croon American standards in his 1960s Las Vegas lounge, but often stepped off the stage to give sage, one-on-one advice to any curious seekers. Strangely, even the non-Earthling characters came to love Vic and his vintage Vegas home. Vic only appeared in seven episodes, but he was incredibly memorable. He even got to sing a gorgeous rendition of "The Way You Look Tonight" in the series finale.

The character became so beloved by the denizens of DS9 that he was eventually taught that he was indeed a hologram (most holodeck characters exist only within their programmed scenario). Vic became the station's ersatz counselor, offering legitimate psychological analysis to characters when they were recovering from trauma. Most notably, he comforted Nog (Aron Eisenberg), who moved into the holographic 1960s Las Vegas setting after having his leg blown off in combat.