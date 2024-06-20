The 10 Best Ferengi Episodes Of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Ranked

"Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" is unlike any other "Star Trek" series, diverging from franchise creator Gene Roddenberry's vision after his death and digging into stories and characters that were more morally gray than the original series or "Star Trek: The Next Generation." "Deep Space Nine" took place on board the space station Deep Space Nine, located in a key position near the freshly liberated planet of Bajor and a newly discovered wormhole to another quadrant of the universe. Several seasons are occupied with the Dominion War, forcing "Star Trek" to contend with concepts like terrorism, torture, and more, making it one of the darkest of all of the "Trek" shows. Thankfully, however, the show also has a secret comedy card: the Ferengi.

The big-eared, bulbous headed aliens obsessed with capitalism were something of a bad stereotype in the franchise until "Deep Space Nine," where they finally got a chance to shine and correct earlier missteps by making the Ferengi more complex. It paid off incredibly well, with several Ferengi characters becoming fan favorites by the series' end, especially begrudgingly empathetic bar owner Quark (Armin Shimerman). As a result, there are quite a few great episodes centered around the Ferengi and their various misadventures, and I have collected and ranked the 10 best for your enjoyment. Honorable mentions include "Looking for Par'Mach in All the Wrong Places," "Who Mourns for Morn," and "In the Cards," which are all fantastic episodes but weren't quite as Ferengi-focused as the ones that made the cut. Without further ado, please insert your latinum to the left and let's check out the best Ferengi episodes on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine!"