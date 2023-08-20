The Death Of Star Trek's Gene Roddenberry Sparked An Eternal Deep Space Nine Debate

"Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry died on October 24, 1991, at the age of 70. It was pretty widely known that Roddenberry widely used cocaine, quaaludes, methamphetamines, and a variety of other recreational drugs, a fact discussed tastefully and frankly in Joel Engel's 1994 biography "Gene Roddenberry: The Myth and the Man Behind Star Trek." Roddenberry's health suffered as a result of his drug use, and his body was dealt a major blow in 1989 when he suffered a stroke. He was still working on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" at the time but had to take a step back in the show's third season for health reasons.

The show continued until 1994, and Roddenberry — already famous for creating "Star Trek" in 1966 — lived long enough to see his legacy cemented in a new decade. "NextGen" represented a "purer" version of Roddenberry's vision as presented back in 1966. This one was his baby.

Near the end of Roddenberry's life, producer Rick Berman claimed that he had approached Gene about another potential Trek spinoff and that he seemed distantly amenable to the idea. Sadly, he was sickly at the time, and a proper conversation could not be held. In 1993, about 18 months after Roddenberry died, Berman and Michael Piller created "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," a series set on board a space station that took place in the same time frame as "NextGen."

According to the oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," edited by Marc A. Altman and Edward Gross, "Deep Space Nine" kicked off a long-form debate about "Star Trek" that, in some circles, rages on to this day. Namely: how much of Roddenberry's utopian vision made its way onto "Deep Space Nine?"