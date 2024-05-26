Star Trek Actor Jeffrey Combs Struggled With Tiron's Gills In Deep Space Nine

Throughout "Star Trek," actor Jeffrey Combs has played ten different characters, counting his voice work in the "Elite Force II" video game, a relative of Shran in "Star Trek Online," and his quick cameo as a holographic human in the final episode of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." More famously, Combs had three notable recurring roles throughout the franchise, playing the Vorta Weyoun and the Ferengi Brunt on "Deep Space Nine," and the militant Andorian Shran on "Star Trek: Enterprise." Most recently, he played an evil computer intelligence AGIMUS in three episodes of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

The number of Combs characters increases greatly when one takes into account that Weyoun was cloned multiple times, and that audiences once saw the Mirror Universe version of Brunt. Also, hologram versions of characters count separately, right? If one wants to split hairs — and we Trekkies live to split hairs — then Combs has played 23 characters.

Combs' first "Star Trek" appearance was for the "Deep Space Nine" episode "Meridian" (November 14, 1994) playing a lascivious, creepy character named Tiron. In the episode's B-plot, Tiron asks Quark (Armin Shimerman) to make a holographic double of Major Kira (Nana Visitor), a woman he lusts after desperately. Kira hates holosuites and staunchly refuses to lend Quark her likeness, especially for creepy sex purposes. Quark then attempts to sneak pictures and break into Kira's secure personal files in order to fulfil Tiron's request. Luckily, Kira catches wise and busts Quark's scheme in an amusing way.

In 2011, Combs spoke with StarTrek.com about his various Trek roles, and he recalled playing Tiron was a headache, mostly because of the nasal appliance he had to wear.