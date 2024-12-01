Why Star Trek's Low-Budget Episodes Are An Essential Part Of The Franchise

The makers of "Star Trek" will likely complain about the many budgetary limitations they faced while in production on their respective shows. A lot of money went into filming starship exteriors, compositing, and photographic transporter effects back in the day, which left little room for the writers to get ultra-ambitious with their stories. Sometimes an episode's filmmakers would trek out to a location shoot in the California desert, or hire a notable guest star to play a striking villain, but for the most part, "Star Trek" makers were mostly bound to the same five or six sets that they had already built on the CBS production lot. This required the show's writers to invent stories that took place in — for "Star Trek: The Next Generation" — a hallway, a turbolift, engineering, sickbay, the bridge, or Ten Forward.

Of course, as the old saying goes, necessity is the mother of invention. With only a few sets to work in, and recycling all the same props and uniforms they used every week, the writers had to get creative. Indeed, when one cannot focus on epic battles, complicated space phenomenon, and a raft of CGI aliens, the writers were forced to dwell on individual characters, their complex interactions, and their growth as individuals. "Star Trek" is, after all, a workplace show first and foremost, so it makes logical sense that the bulk of episodes should, at least on some level, be about evolving workplace dynamics between employees and managers. Staying in one place allows those dynamics to develop and, by extension, make the show more interesting.

The current head honcho of "Star Trek," Alex Kurtzman, agrees with this sentiment. In an interview with Collider, he admitted that the soul of "Star Trek" comes through in the show's cheaper episodes. Kurtzman still likes making expensive epics from time to time, but that characters only grow when the action slows down.