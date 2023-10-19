Star Trek: Lower Decks' Biggest Meta Joke Yet Is A Tribute To The Franchise's Limitations

This post contains spoilers for season 4, episode 8 of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

In the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," called "Caves," lieutenants Boimler (Jack Quaid), Tendi (Noël Wells), Rutherford (Eugene Cordero), and Mariner (Tawny Newsome) — on the same away mission for the first time in a while — find themselves deep in the rocky, underground catacombs of a distant planet called Grottonus studying moss. Mariner whines about the mission, stating as soon as they beam down that she feels like she had been in that same cave a hundred times. Boimler considers his surroundings and notes that all caves, no matter the planet, kind of look the same. Tendi notes that all caves look the same because they're all made by ...

There is a small beat before she and Rutherford answer "soluble minerals" in unison.

Mariner's and Boimler's comments, of course, are a winking in-joke for Trekkies. The caves all look the same because, well, they are. Throughout "Star Trek" (at least from 1987 to 2005), cave scenes were filmed in what appeared to be the same two or three sets located in Stage 16 on the Paramount lot. And the cave sets were not, perhaps amusingly, constructed of actual rocks, usually giving off a papier-mâché or "rumpled butcher paper" vibe. There's even a line in "Lower Decks" pointing out how all caves have mysteriously flat, even floors, a common feature of "Star Trek" caves.

Instead of "soluble minerals," Tendi and Rutherford could have easily said "Paramount Television's set department."

And, to ensure that all of the "cave mission" clichés in "Trek" are in place, there's a tremor that traps the four main characters underground. Mariner rolls her eyes, knowing that thick rock always, without fail, interrupts their communicators, and just waits, impatiently, for some implacable horror to appear.