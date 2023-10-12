Lower Decks Just Created The Most Powerful Villain In Star Trek History

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season 4, episode 7 of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

The newest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," called "A Few Badgeys More," sees the return of three of the show's more notorious villains, all of them sentient computers or artificial life forms. The first villain is Peanut Hamper (Kether Donohue), a small, floating robotic exocomp who was once a Starfleet officer but who betrayed her rank and discovered deceit and villainy were a better way to get the power she wanted. The second is AGIMUS (Jeffrey Combs), a malevolent computer whose programming broke and led him toward the path of world domination. Both Peanut Hamper and AGIMUS are currently incarcerated in a Starfleet rehabilitation prison designed specially for evil machines that go rogue. Evidently, villainous computers are common enough to warrant such a facility.

The third villain is, as the title notes, Badgey (Jack McBrayer), an anthropomorphic Starfleet insignia created by Lieutenant Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) in the episode "Terminal Provocations" (September 10, 2020) to serve as an instructional holographic program on the U.S.S. Cerritos' holodeck. Thanks to a malfunction, however, Badgey became murderous ... and self-aware. Badgey seemed hellbent on destroying his "father," and Rutherford manages to take Badget offline. In the season one finale, "No Small Parts" (October 8, 2020), however, Rutherford reluctantly brought Badgey back online to aid the Cerritos in a battle operation. After some complicated computer virus shenanigans on several ships, Badgey ended up implanted in Rutherford's cybernetic implants ... and then ripped out of the officer's head by his own security chief.

At the start of "A Few Badgeys More," Rutherford's old head implant is salvaged by a passing alien species, and Badgey re-activates himself to go on a mission of revenge, essentially assimilating sentient beings like the Borg. The true extent of Badgey's power is finally explored.

Badgey's power may be infinite.