The Star Trek: Lower Decks Season Finale Teases The Grand Return Of Two Supporting Characters

This post contains spoilers for the season finale of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

Another season of "Star Trek: Lower Decks" has come and gone, leaving fans with another batch of high-energy episodes that further showed the adventures of the USS Cerritos and its quirky crew of misfits. Perhaps more than in any other season thus far, our favorite Beta Shift crew members were put through the wringer throughout season 3 — especially in the last few episodes.

With Ensign Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) kicked off the starship for her suspected disparaging remarks to a journalist that tanked the reputation of the Starfleet vessel and its crew, our tightknit lower deckers have been left to flounder without their unofficial leader. The finale taps into this tension by heightening the stakes even further, adding the threat of obsolescence for all California-class ships through Vice Admiral Buenamigo's (Carlos Alazraqui) AI-operated Texas-class prototype and tying together the ongoing subplot of Ensign Samanthan Rutherford's (Eugene Cordero) artificially repressed memories.

By the end of the action-packed episode, Mariner has returned to save the day and is reinstated with the Cerritos crew, the entire fleet of California-class starships have all proved their worth, and the threat of those destructive, malfunctioning prototypes have been vanquished. All in all, it was a neat and tidy finale ... but it wouldn't be "Lower Decks" without throwing in some teases for the future.

The closing moments of the finale (re)introduce two supporting characters who may have much bigger roles to play in season 4: the illogical Vulcan T'lyn (Gabrielle Ruiz), last seen in season 2, and a post-credits scene involving the sinister villain Badgey (Jack McBrayer), the murderous sentient Starfleet badge (it's ... complicated). Let's recap.