Attention Ship Nerds: Star Trek: Lower Decks Introduces A New Class Of Starship

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

At the climax of "Trusted Sources," the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," the U.S.S. Cerritos is beset by a fleet of attacking Breen warships. Hopelessly outgunned, the Cerritos doesn't fare well in battle. Its photon torpedoes are shot out of the sky and the shields are failing. Right when doom is apparently at hand, the cavalry charges in. A heretofore unseen Starship called the U.S.S. Aledo flies into the fray, phasers blazing. When Captain Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) tries to hail their savior, the ship doesn't answer. Vice Admiral Buen Amigo (Carlos Alazraqui) appears on a video screen to explain that the Aledo is, in fact, a full automated ship, the first in a new fleet of spacebound Starfleet drones.

The name of this new Starship class? The Texas Class.

This will, of course, set off the red alert klaxon in the brains of any Trekkie. An armed, unmanned starship cannot possibly be used for constructive means. While it was certainly helpful in a battle situation, and wouldn't have suffered any casualties if destroyed, the potential for malfeasance is right on the surface. What's to prevent an alien species from capturing an unmanned starship and reprogramming it for more aggressive purposes? What if the ship's automation fails, and it opens fire on a planet's surface by mistake?

Most importantly, Trekkies have repeatedly witnessed computers gain sentience on "Star Trek" — from hologram Moriarity, to the exocomps, to the Doctor on the U.S.S. Voyager, to the computer systems on the U.S.S. Discovery. There's every reason to believe the Aledo would gain a will of its own as a matter of course. It will take some deep breaths for many Trekkies to begin pondering the actual practical ramifications of a remote-controlled ship.