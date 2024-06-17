How Star Trek: Voyager Got Swept Up In A Newt Gingrich Controversy

In "Caretaker," the 1995 pilot episode of "Star Trek: Voyager," the show's titular ship is instantly whisked across the galaxy by an ineffably powerful space alien called the Caretaker. It seems the Caretaker was scanning the entire galaxy looking for lifeforms that it might be able to reproduce with, hoping to produce a progeny to continue its work. Many years ago, the Caretaker's technology accidentally destroyed the planet of a gentle, innocent species called the Ocampa, and he'd been using his technology to care for the survivors ever since. The Ocampa now live sheltered underground, while the Caretaker needs an heir to take over caretaking duties before he dies in less than a day.

Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) recognizes that when the Caretaker dies, some local ruffians called the Kazon will instantly plunder his technology and potentially wreak galaxy-wide havoc. Janeway chooses to destroy the Caretaker's massive home satellite rather than let it fall into the wrong hands. In doing so, however, she leaves the U.S.S. Voyager and its crew stranded 70 years from Earth. The series follows their quest to return home.

Once can see themes of self-reliance readily apparent in the story of "Caretaker." Not only will the Ocampa have to learn to live on their own without an all-powerful nanny, but the Voyager crew will have to learn to operate without a nearby Starfleet force to back them up. One might even say "the nanny state" is being killed.

The makers of "Voyager" were very aware of the political messages in "Caretaker," although they might have been misinterpreted. Indeed, in the oral history book "Captains' Logs Supplemental: The Unauthorized Guide to the New Trek Voyages" edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, show co-creator Jeri Taylor noted that "Caretaker" arrived just after Newt Gingrich's draconian Contract With America.