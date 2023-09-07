Lower Decks Season 4 Revisits The Greatest Ethical Dilemma In Star Trek History

This article contains spoilers for the "Star Trek: Lower Decks" season 4 premiere.

No-win scenarios, moral debates, ethical dilemmas — there's hardly a single philosophical argument or weighty concern that "Star Trek" has ever shied away from throughout the thoughtful sci-fi franchise's five-plus decades of existence. That's not to say they've all been handled equally or with consistent levels of success, mind you. For every sobering lesson learned by Kirk and Spock in "The Original Series" or patented Jean-Luc Picard speech summing up the poignant themes at the end of an episode of "The Next Generation" or the far more murky politics of "Deep Space Nine," there have been instances like the most notorious episode of "Star Trek: Voyager" to ever air: the great Tuvix controversy, which "Lower Decks" lovingly lampoons — and, arguably, even justifies — in its entertaining season 4 premiere.

A continuing source of debate to this day among fans and creatives alike, the "Voyager" season 2 episode "Tuvix" is either considered a shining example of tackling moral shades of grey with an impressive amount of honesty ... or a horrifying example of taking things to an extreme, depending on who you talk to. As implied by the title, the storyline involves Tim Russ' fan-favorite Vulcan Tuvok and Ethan Phillips' slightly more divisive Neelix suffering a deeply unfortunate transporter accident that scrambles their DNA and results in the "birth" of a distressingly new character altogether: the combined creature Tuvix, played by Tom Wright. Though Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) desperately tries to find a way to reverse this incident, the episode makes it clear that this would mean violating the rights of a sentient being — which Janeway ultimately chooses to do, shockingly enough.

Naturally, "Lower Decks" couldn't resist returning to the scene of this wildly disturbing crime.