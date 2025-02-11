Every Version Of The Borg Queen On Star Trek, Ranked

When the Borg were first introduced in the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Q Who" (May 8, 1989), they were ineffable, mysterious, and terrifying. They were a race of cyborgs that were bound by a single machine consciousness, existing only to grow and expand. They did this by stealing resources from others. When the Borg encountered a starship, they would scan it, find technology they didn't have, carve it up, and absorb its pieces into their own cube-shaped craft. To shore up their numbers, they would kidnap humanoid species as "assimilate" them. That is: implant their bodies with tubes and computers and force them to serve as mindless robot drones.

The Borg returned throughout "Next Generation," and each time were described as having a collective consciousness. It wouldn't be until "Star Trek: First Contact" in 1996 that the Borg would be likened to a beehive. There was now a structured hierarchy within the Borg, making them more traditionally biological. And if the Borg were a hive, then they certainly have a Queen, right?

Alice Krige played the Borg Queen in "First Contact," and she, unlike other Borgs, did have a voice and a personality. She could be reasoned with, and explained that the Borg believed in a philosophy of perfection, achieved through the synthesis of man and machine. With the introduction of the Queen, the Borg became calculating, sweaty, sexual, and sinister. More traditionally villainous. The Borg Queen was killed at the end of that film, but the character was too delicious to leave behind entirely.

Indeed, various Trek writers have implied that the Borg Queen is interdimensionally capable, leaving her to return in various forms. Multiple actresses have played the Borg Queen in the ensuing years, and it can be argued if they're supposed to be the same character as the one seen in "First Contact."

The various Borg Queen forms number seven, and they will be ranked below.