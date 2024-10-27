How Star Trek: First Contact Saved Tom Cruise's Biggest Franchise

In 1996, two notable blockbusters, each based on TV shows, were released by Paramount. On May 22, Brian De Palma's "Mission: Impossible" hit screens, detailing the adventures of super-spy Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) as he went on the lam after being framed for killing his super-spy teammates. It was a massive hit and set the stage for a supra-action franchise that has lasted to this day. The film cost a sizeable $80 million to make but earned $457 million at the box office.

Six months later, on November 22, the eighth film in the "Star Trek" franchise, "Star Trek: First Contact" was released to much acclaim. "First Contact," based on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," boasted a time travel plot wherein the U.S.S. Enterprise traveled back to the year 2063 to face off against the malevolent cyborgs known as the Borg. It wasn't as thoughtful or diplomatic as the show on which it was based, but even non-Trekkies enjoyed the film's turn to high-octane action. That film only cost $45 million but made a still-impressive $146 million.

A fun connection between the franchises: screenwriters Ronald D. Moore and Brannon Braga wrote both "First Contact" and the first draft for the 2000 "Impossible" follow-up, "Mission: Impossible 2." It seems that the success of "First Contact" kept Moore and Braga on the professional map, inviting Paramount execs to call them about a sequel to the Tom Cruise actioner.

In 2020, Moore talked with the Hollywood Reporter about his involvement with "Mission: Impossible 2," a film on which he ultimately only had a story credit on. He recalled getting a somewhat panicked call from Paramount exec Don Granger, asking he and Braga to help with their sequel, as no writers were, as yet, having luck finding a good enough story.