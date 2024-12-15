Why Star Trek: Voyager Star Garrett Wang Wasn't Happy With The Finale

The final episode of "Star Trek: Voyager" was called "Endgame," and it began with a flash-forward to the year 2404, ten years after the U.S.S. Voyager returned to Earth in 2394. For context, "Voyager" began in the year 2371, so by the timeline of "Endgame," it took the title ship about 23 years to return home from the Delta Quadrant. By 2404, some of the old "Voyager" crew had all settled into cushy new jobs. Notably, Harry Kim (Garrett Wang) was finally a starship captain. Kim's promotion was well-deserved, as he had spent his entire stint on the U.S.S. Voyager as a mere ensign. He was never promoted as a way to retain a certain sense of status quo.

The plot of "Endgame" follows the now-admiral Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) realizing that 23 years wasn't fast enough, and that she could have done a better job getting her crew home. As such, she travels back in time — with Captain Kim's kelp — to give her younger self a high-tech advantage. Older Janeway assures that the Voyager's trip would only take seven years, all told. Yes, it's very irresponsible of older Janeway to muck around with her own timeline like that, and there is some discussion of older Janeway's shaky ethics.

"Endgame" is a fine ending to "Voyager," and most Trekkies appreciate the way the series ended. The ship returned home, fulfilling the show's ultimate goal.

Garrett Wang, however, was still uneasy with the events of "Endgame" a decade after the fact. In 2011, Wang was interviewed by StarTrek.com, and he criticized the finale for its bad pacing, and for its lack of a certain notable visual. Most notably, Wang was upset that there were no shots of he and his fellow Voyager crew exiting the ship and setting foot on Earthen soil.