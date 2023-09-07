Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Finally Explains What Happened To The USS Voyager

This post contains spoilers for the season 4 premiere of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

The final episode of "Star Trek: Voyager," called "Endgame" (May 23, 2001), took place on Stardate 54973.4. Trek's current dating system can be traced back to the first episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," which took place on Stardate 41153.7. The second number in the Stardate, one might note, always corresponded to the show's season; all the first-season episode Stardates began with a "41," the second season with "42," etc. By that gauge, "Endgame" took place 13 years after the beginning of NextGen.

"Twovix," the fourth-season premiere episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," takes place on Stardate 58724.3, placing it about four years after the events of "Endgame." The U.S.S. Voyager itself, one might recall, eventually made its way back to Earth after seven years in deep space. In "Twovix," it is revealed that the Voyager was hastily preserved, repaired, and has now been converted into a museum. The Voyager is to be transported back to Earth, where it will land and be opened to the public. The ship will be stocked with historical exhibits commemorating the adventures of the Voyager crew, and staffed by mannequins wearing mission-worn uniforms. It will be up to the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos to oversee the transport.

Naturally, shenanigans ensue.

The events of "Star Trek: Voyager," it seems, are significant to Starfleet, and preserving the ship is important to the organization's history. Many Trekkies might assume, as I did, that decommissioned ships are regularly scrapped and recycled into new starships. It seems that the Voyager is more important for posterity than as a source of high-tech engine parts.

Thanks to the events of "Twovix," there is now a timeline that can be traced from the initial construction of the Voyager to its location in the early 25th century.