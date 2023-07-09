What Separates Sisko From Other Star Trek Captains, According To Deep Space Nine's Cirroc Lofton

Just as "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" was a strikingly different show from the "Star Trek" shows that preceded it (it was set aboard a space station, keeping actual trekking to a minimum), so too was "Deep Space Nine" a different and more challenging command post for the characters on it. Briefly: "DS9" was about a space station that was bequeathed to the planet Bajor after a murderous military occupying force of Cardassians left it behind. Bajor entered a state of post-genocide reconstruction, and Starfleet was called in to oversee the station and help the unstable, nascent Bajoran government manifest.

The series was largely about the relationships between Starfleet officers and the growing Bajoran powers that seemed to be constantly teetering on the brink of a corrupt neo-theocracy. "Deep Space Nine" was also a famous weigh station and hang-out for a galaxy of traders, so Starfleet and the Bajorans constantly interacted with merchants, criminals, weary travelers, and aliens of all stripes.

Monkey wrench #1: Starfleet, shortly after taking command, discovered a stable wormhole right next to the station that led clear across the galaxy to an unexplored region. Monkey wrench #2: Sentient non-corporeal aliens live inside of the wormhole. Monkey wrench #3: Captain Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks) exited the wormhole praised by the Bajorans as a holy figure after communing with the non-corporeal aliens. He was, more or less, a Messiah and a captain at the same time.

It was a great show.

Actor Cirroc Lofton played Sisko's teenage son Jake in the 1993 series. Sisko was a stern commander but a good father, and his conversations with Jake were typically warm and revealing. In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Lofton talked about what separated Sisko from other Starfleet captains. (Well, apart from the mishegoss above.)