Michael Dorn Thinks First Contact Is The Best Star Trek Movie - And Picard Shares Its Greatest Strength

Move over, "Star Wars" fans. As much as the grand-daddy of all sci-fi franchises still inspires a never-ending supply of debate over which movie in its over 45-year history ought to be considered the best, it has nothing on the conversation surrounding its more cerebral counterpart. Similar to the George Lucas-created series and "The Empire Strikes Back," "Star Trek" has one go-to consensus pick that most everyone would agree with as the absolute peak of the franchise: 1982's "The Wrath of Khan." But with a fanbase as varied and diverse as this one, the breadth of different reactions and perspectives can lead to some fascinating responses.

Take franchise legend Michael Dorn, for example, who is making his grand return in "Star Trek: Picard." As the actor behind the beloved Klingon warrior Worf, it's only natural that he'd be a little biased about which big-screen adventure is his own personal favorite. In the March 2023 issue of SFX Magazine, Dorn revealed his choice for the high-water mark of the franchise:

"I always thought that 'The Wrath Of Khan' was the best 'Star Trek' movie, until 'First Contact.' I thought 'First Contact' was great for a lot of reasons, but one of the main reasons was that everybody contributed, everybody had a story. It was very complete, nobody was left out."

1996's "Star Trek: First Contact," of course, followed the original crew from "The Next Generation" such as Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard, Jonathan Frakes' William Riker, Marina Sirtis' Deanna Troi, Brent Spiner's Data, LeVar Burton's Geordi La Forge, and, yes, Dorn's Worf. The movie deals with an action-heavy plot, but it also expertly balances its ensemble cast to go along with it. To Dorn, that's one major similarity it shares with the ongoing third (and final) season of "Picard."