Star Trek: Every Live-Action Spock, Ranked

There was a time when it seemed like no one other than Leonard Nimoy could ever play Spock and do him any kind of justice, but in 2009, Zachary Quinto donned the prosthetic ears and shaved his eyebrows and gave us his version of the impossibly handsome half-Vulcan. (Seriously, all three Spocks are stunning.) After accidentally starting a campaign to play the character during a press outing for the series "Heroes," Quinto was cast as Spock opposite the original, as Nimoy reprised his role as an older version of the character for the first "Star Trek" reboot film.

Seeing both the original, older Spock and his new counterpart onscreen at the same time was a little much for some "Star Trek" fans, despite how often time-travel shenanigans are used in the franchise. Aside from that bit of weirdness, however, Quinto was an excellent Spock who didn't try to directly copy Nimoy and was able to take the character in a slightly different direction thanks to the Kelvin timeline splitting from the prime one, with the Spock we knew and loved.

Most of the problems with Quinto's Spock lie at the feet of the people who wrote the three Kelvin-verse films and are no fault of the actor's, although he definitely loses points for not being able to do the Vulcan salute on his own. That seems like a baseline skill to have for the character who made it famous, but hey, a little glue did the trick.