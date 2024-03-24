How Star Trek's Zachary Quinto Accidentally Started A Campaign For The Role Of Spock

When J.J. Abrams' 2009 film "Star Trek" was first announced, it caused something of a fanboy firestorm online. "Star Trek" was largely moribund in the 2000s, presenting the franchise's least popular film, "Star Trek: Nemesis" in 2002, and its least popular series (to date) in "Star Trek: Enterprise." The former only made $67.3 million, and the latter was canceled after four seasons. The world had shifted from gentle stories of futuristic diplomacy to colorful, fantastical post-9/11 revenge fantasies.

Then along came Abrams with his declaration that he'd reboot "Star Trek" with a new cast playing younger, hotter versions of characters Trekkies have loved since the 1960s. His new "Star Trek" was to be supra-high-octane, tripling down on action and drama, and actively eschewing the morality, optimism, and cerebral elements the franchise had previously been known for. Questions immediately began to arise as to whether or not that counted as "proper Star Trek," as well as what young actors could effectively embody characters typically associated with actors like William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy.

The role of Spock would ultimately go to Zachary Quinto, best known at the time for regular roles on "24" and "Heroes." Quinto was glad to have the role, of course, but it wasn't until a 2009 interview with TrekMovie that he realized he had been unintentionally campaigning for the gig for years. When talking to a local newspaper about playing the villainous Sylar on "Heroes," Quinto dropped in — completely idly — that he'd love to play Spock in a new "Star Trek" movie. It seems that the right people read that interview.