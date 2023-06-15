The Emotionally Unstable Spock Of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Is A Freaking Delight

This post contains spoilers for the season premiere of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

Within seconds of telling us that Captain Pike (Anson Mount) would be leaving substitute second-in-command Spock (Ethan Peck) in charge for a few days, the season premiere of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" did the funniest thing possible by cutting to a scene of Spock checking in at the med bay. Spock has some unusual symptoms that nonetheless probably sound extremely usual to viewers at home. "Increased heart rate, heightened pain in the neck, jaw, and lower back..." Dr. M'benga (Babs Olusanmokun) relays back to the half-Vulcan crew member, along with a diagnosis: "If I didn't know better, I'd say you were experiencing what we humans call stress." He's just like us!

It may seem counterintuitive to start the new season of the show with Spock in charge and Pike oddly out of the picture, but it's actually in keeping with one of the "Star Trek" franchise's greatest strengths: showing off Spock's human side. The series premiere doesn't have too much fun at the Vulcan's expense (if his problem persists as the season wears on, I hope we get to see moody Spock, horny Spock, and every other variation possible), but it does give us a glimpse of what Peck's version of the character looks like when he feels a little bit out of control. Lucky for us, it turns out that what he looks like is adorably overwhelmed.