Star Trek's Ethan Peck Explains What Separates His Spock From Leonard Nimoy [Exclusive]

Trekkies familiar with "The Original Series" and the movies that followed know that Leonard Nimoy's Spock could also be the source of some incredible moments of comedy — just look at literally any interaction he has with DeForest Kelley's Bones, after all — but in a very different way than he is in "Strange New Worlds." Befitting for a younger and less refined version of the character, Ethan Peck's portrayal highlights his struggle to come to terms with his half-human side just as much as his half-Vulcan heritage. Whether that vulnerability leads to humor or pathos, well, that's all part of the fun of this new series.

During a special Q&A session after a screening of the season 3 premiere, co-showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers were joined by much of the cast to talk in further detail about the episodes to come. Of the many topics they covered (which included star Anson Mount being grilled on whether he knows he's the "zaddy" of "Trek"), Spock's arc and his journey to becoming the much more logic-driven character from Nimoy's version loomed large. As Goldsman explained:

"I think that those of us who started with 'TOS' have an association with the most logical time in Spock's life. But if you think about Spock, not just in 'TOS' and before ['Strange New Worlds'], if you think about Spock, as he carries through the motion pictures, as he carries through the end of ['The Next Generation'], we start to see that actually his whole life has been a struggle with identity. And how he sees himself and the sweet treachery of emotion. And so Ethan gets to do a lot more of that. So, we fill out the personality of Spock and his life's journey."

Without giving anything away, let's just say that many of the episodes in this upcoming season put that progression right at the forefront with Peck's Spock ... and the results are incredible. Though we know that the show is coming to an end with season 5, we still have dozens and dozens of more hours with Spock, Mount's Captain Pike, and all our favorite crew of the USS Enterprise. Season 3 of "Strange New Worlds" hits warp speed on Paramount+ July 17, 2025.