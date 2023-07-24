How Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Honors The Original Series' Old-School Look

Ever since "Star Trek" debuted its new live-action shows on Paramount+ it's been a little bit confusing. "Star Trek: Discovery" and its spin-off "Strange New Worlds" take place prior to some of the previously established events in "Star Trek" canon (quite a few of them too), and feature characters we already intimately know from their future stories ... which came out in our past. Look, I said it's confusing.

Throw in some jarring continuity shifts about what Klingons look like, characters with more siblings than we ever knew about, and a general visual aesthetic that has more in common with the alternate "Kelvinverse" movies than the more canonical TV shows, and you'd be forgiven for thinking all bets were off. The latest "Star Trek" shows have been throwing continuity out the window.

But you'd be wrong. Well, somewhat.

While we can always hem and/or haw about various canonical flubs and weird revelations from prequel shows like "Strange New Worlds," the people behind the production are taking pains to stay consistent with "Star Trek" as far back as the original 1960s television series. And some of their callbacks are so tiny that even die-hard Trekkies might have missed them.