Star Trek's 10 Best Spock Episodes, Ranked

Of all the iconic characters to come out of "Star Trek," one of the most notable of them all is Spock. Primarily the chief science officer on the starship Enterprise, Spock is a fixture on the bridge and the best friend of Captain James T. Kirk. Despite his often emotionless demeanor as a Vulcan, Spock finds himself at odds with his mixed heritage as he represses his human sentiments. Even though Spock's initial tenure on the Enterprise came to an end with the cancellation of "Star Trek: The Original Series" in 1969, the character is a recurring staple in the franchise.

The role of Spock was originated by Leonard Nimoy, with Zachary Quinto and Ethan Peck each offering their own interpretations of the character in subsequent projects. Simply put, Spock has become the face of "Star Trek," appearing in numerous series throughout the franchise's history. This prominence has led to Spock receiving many of the best "Star Trek" episodes across his tenure with the franchise. Here are the 10 best "Star Trek" episodes for everyone's pointy-eared scientist, Spock.