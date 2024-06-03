NASA Reveals Devastating Star Trek Truth: Spock's Home Planet Isn't Real

Plenty of "Star Trek" gadgets may have gone from dream to reality in the years since the franchise began, but unfortunately, one of the show's creations just went from real life back to the realm of fiction. A new article from NASA has announced that a planet previously thought to be in the same place as beloved science officer Spock's homeworld of Vulcan is no more. In fact, thanks to some tricky science, it never actually was to begin with.

"Spock's Home Planet Goes 'Poof,'" the recent NASA release proclaims, though the truth is a bit more complicated than the planet blipping out of existence. According to the new study, the planet that was discovered six years ago orbiting the star 40 Eridani A was never actually there in the first place, and was simply the result of an "astronomical illusion." Scientists first reported spotting what seemed to be a planet 16 lightyears away back in 2018, but the development of more refined observation technology applied to "Vulcan" by astronomer Abigail Burrows led to a different finding. While scientists originally thought they may have been observing a "wobble" in the star indicating an object orbiting in a 42-day pattern around it, they now believe the movement may have come from what NASA calls "the flickering of something on the star's surface" –- likely bright spots or hotter and cooler layers of matter causing convection.

In short? A fun visual effect on a star's surface led scientists to misdiagnose it as a planet, but it's not, and we won't be finding any pointy-eared, Vulcan-saluting aliens anytime soon.