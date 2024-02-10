One Sentence Defined The Entire 'Philosophy' Of Star Trek: Enterprise

By 2001, "Star Trek" had — for better or for worse — fallen into a groove. "Star Trek: The Next Generation" launched in 1987 and took place almost a century after the events of the original series. It was bold new ground to cover for the then-20-year-old franchise, and the universe of the 24th century had to be built from the ground up. Over the next few years, "Next Generation" established how strong and dynamic a series it was, clearly distinguishing itself from its forebear. Indeed, "Next Generation" became so popular that when "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" debuted in 1993, it took place within the same time frame.

Then, keeping the ball rolling, the 1995 series "Star Trek: Voyager," continued directly in the same timeline, running concurrently with "Deep Space Nine" (albeit in an entirely different part of the galaxy). The continuation of the same NextGen timeline into "Deep Space Nine" and "Voyager" only proves how powerful NextGen was in the first place.

In 2001, "Deep Space Nine" had ended, and "Voyager" was drawing to a close, each having lasted seven seasons. When a new "Star Trek" series was put into production, it needed to be unique. As such, Rick Berman and Brannon Braga created "Enterprise" (later, "Star Trek: Enterprise"), a show that was set a century prior to the original series. it was to have a new aesthetic, throwback technology, and, naturally, a new philosophy.

That philosophy was discussed by Stephen Beck, writer of 18 "Enterprise" episodes. In "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," written by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, Beck recalls the conversation he had with Braga about the underlying thrust of "Enterprise." It seems that stories were infinite.