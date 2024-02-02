Star Trek: The Next Generation's The Royale Sparked A Writer War

In the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Royale" (March 27, 1989), the Enterprise encounters a mysterious, uninhabited planet that houses a small bubble of breathable air. When Commander Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Lieutenant Commander Data (Brent Spiner), and Lieutenant Worf (Michael Dorn) beam down to investigate, they astonishingly find a 20th-century-era hotel/casino called The Royale, populated by people who don't seem to know they're the only humans located on a distant world.

Through a series of investigations, the Starfleet officers learn that the Royale was constructed by strange, powerful aliens many years before, specifically to house a single human astronaut who left Earth way back in 2037. It seems the off-screen aliens accidentally killed most of the astronaut's friends and shunted his ship through a wormhole. To make it up to him, the aliens scanned a pulp novel the astronaut was reading — a chintzy piece of neo-noir garbage called "Hotel Royale" — and recreated it for him to live in, assuming that's the way humans behaved. The astronaut died 283 years ago, but the Royale was still standing, its manufactured beings still gambling.

"The Royale" was written by the late, great Tracy Tormé, but he is credited under the name "Keith Mills." It seems that Tormé's draft was re-written, without input, by the notorious Maurice Hurley (one of the spikier producers on the first two seasons of "Next Generation") and Tormé hated the new draft so much, he insisted his name be removed. It seems there was a lot of bad blood behind the scenes of "The Royale." Tormé talked about the episode in the 1995 oral history book "Captains' Logs: The Unauthorized Complete Trek Voyages" by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, and it seems that things got personal.