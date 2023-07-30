Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Has A 'Spock Scale' That Should Never Go To Ten

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," currently wrapping up its second ten-episode season, has stood apart from the many other "Star Trek" shows by possessing a much lighter, more genial tone than its immediate predecessors. Since 2009, "Star Trek" has been largely dour, violent, and dark. Some of the more recent episodes of "Star Trek: Discovery" and "Star Trek: Picard" have contained many, many murders, and the Kelvin-verse movies have been hyperactive action pictures (one of them is even called "Star Trek Into Darkness"). It's telling that the better Trek shows of more recent vintage have been more or less comedy shows. "Star Trek: Lower Decks" is a 30-minute animated "Star Trek" sitcom, while "Strange New Worlds" is lighter — literally; the set is more brightly lit — and features stories that verge on the silly. In "The Elysian Kingdom," the characters are all magically transformed into Ren Faire characters. In "Charades," Spock (Ethan Peck) is transformed into a human right before an important dinner with his future in-laws.

Spock is an interesting case, as the emotionless half-Vulcan science officer has historically been stone-faced, cold, and eminently logical. Throughout the original "Star Trek" he was distant and alien. He occasionally broke down and showed human emotions, but they were brief lapses in his ordinarily stolid judgment.

On "Strange New Worlds," however, Spock is far ... warmer. Although this is a slightly younger version of the character seen in the 1960s, he seems friendlier, more open to human love, and is, as of this season, experimenting with laughter, smiling, and making jokes.

However, the showrunners are careful not to let Spock become so emotional that his logical character is betrayed. Indeed, "Charades" director Jordan Canning recently told Inverse that there is a sliding "Spock Scale" that shan't be pushed.