Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 5 Sees A Visit From The In-Laws

"Star Trek" is versatile and can occupy just about any genre. The better episodes tend to be about moral dilemmas or diplomatic crises, but there is still plenty of room for espionage, for horror, for legal drama, for mystery. Trek is weakest when it begins to think it's an action franchise, but its action-forward movies and "Picard" seasons tend to be more popular than the more cerebral ones, so what do I know? Overall, however, Trek is a workplace drama first and foremost and operates most impressively when it focuses on workplace relationships, the chain of command, building up managerial skills, and applying one's workplace skills to the beneficial operation of a starship. When one cannot perform their duties, it becomes a personal, almost existential problem for "Star Trek" characters. Being useful is the only currency in the future.

When a character's personal problems — like, say family — intervene, it's typically presented as a comedic affair, as the façade of Starfleet propriety will drop, and the officers will have to be out of their element. Worf (Michael Dorn) is a little embarrassed by his outspoken parents. Picard (Patrick Stewart) bickers with his vintner brother. Most notably, Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) will be mortified by her horny mother Lwaxana (Majel Barrett). When it comes to family, audiences are permitted to see ordinarily unflappable "Star Trek" characters be thoroughly flapped.

The most recent episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," called "Charades," is a full-bore, old-fashioned sitcom about the stress provided by visiting would-be in-laws. Indeed, "Charades" feels more or less a straight riff on "The Birdcage," wherein Spock (Ethan Peck) has to impress the visiting parents of his romantic intended, T'Pring (Gia Sandhu). The problem? Aliens have transformed Spock into a human. Cue 1960s "uh-oh" music.