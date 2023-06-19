Yes, We're Proposing A Goofy Theory That Connects Star Trek: Strange New Worlds And The Classic Sitcom Taxi, Hear Us Out

This post contains spoilers for the season 2 premiere of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

The U.S.S. Enterprise has a new face in "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 2, but the actor who plays her is pretty familiar to film and TV fans. Carol Kane has starred in everything from "The Princess Bride" to "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," but one of her earliest roles seems to have found its way into the DNA of her "Star Trek" character, Chief Engineer Pelia.

At the end of the first season, Chief Engineer Hemmer (Bruce Horak) died heroically while fighting the Gorn, and now Pelia is going to step into his shoes. The mysterious Pelia is a Lanthanite, a member of an alien species new to "Star Trek" lore that seems to bear some similarities with the El-Aurians. (The most well-known El-Aurian is Guinan (Whoopi Goldberg) from "Star Trek: The Next Generation.") Both appear to look just like humans and are extremely long-lived, though whether or not the Lanthanites have psychic abilities is yet to be seen. If Pelia's actions in the premiere are any indication, they just might be. She's either psychic or incredibly observant, because she's on the ball. In the season 2 premiere of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," we get to learn a little bit about her, and she reminds me of Simka Dahblitz-Gravas, Kane's character from the 1980's sitcom series, "Taxi."

Here's the thing: Pelia actually could be Simka, canonically, through the magic of her long-lived species and some fun network history.