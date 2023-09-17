Spock's Star Trek: The Next Generation Return Left The Writers With Plenty Of Regrets

The 1991 two-part "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Unification" was a banner event for Trekkies. Although Dr. Leonard McCoy (DeForest Kelley) appeared in the show's pilot as a 137-year-old man, the events of the series were meant to be far enough removed from the original "Star Trek" series to assure no further crossovers. "Next Generation" was determined to shake off the legacy of its forebear and forge its own path.

After five seasons, however, the new legacy was established. "Next Generation" had lasted longer than the original series, and its characters were now recognizable on their own merits. "Next Generation" became its own thing. It was only then, when the show could stand on its own two legs and didn't require constant references to the original series, that a guest spot from a beloved original series character could take place. In "Unification," Spock (Leonard Nimoy) returned. Trekkies loved it, not just because they loved Spock, but because they were eager to see an old-world Trek character interact with Picard (Patrick Stewart) and Data (Brent Spiner). "Next Generation" is set about a century after the events of the original "Star Trek," but Spock is very long-lived, allowing him to continue his work well into the 23rd century.

In 1991, however, not everyone felt that NextGen was standing on its own. Indeed, a lot of the Paramount executives felt that "passing the torch" was still a required action, and wanted "Unification" to be "legacy" moment. It also was meant to tie into "Star Trek VI," which was to open in theaters the following month.

The oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, describes Paramount's original intentions.