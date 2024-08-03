Star Trek: The Next Generation's Spock Ban Created A Nightmare For The Writers

When Gene Roddenberry was writing the series Bible for "Star Trek: The Next Generation" back in 1986, he had several strict rules that writers had to follow. Most frustrating of these rules — sometimes just called the Roddenberry Rule — was that no episodes could center on the show's main characters having personal disagreements. In Roddenberry's view, all the workers on a Federation starship had to get along, or at least responded to each other with nothing less than 100% authentic professional courtesy. Writers hated the Roddenberry Rule, as they felt the best way to generate drama was by inventing interpersonal conflict. By deliberately taking away interpersonal conflict, Roddenberry was creatively hamstringing them.

Roddenberry also wanted "Next Generation" to be a cleaner, purer version of the original "Star Trek" he launched 20 years earlier. He wanted to be wholly in charge this time, and dictate every minutiae of the series. This often caused a lot of misery behind the scenes, as other showrunners, writers, lawyers, and actors all vied for their versions of control. Roddenberry also wanted "NextGen" to be unique, pointedly scrubbing it of all the old "Star Trek" characters and familiar aliens.

Klingons, he said, were not allowed to be the show's central antagonists, nor were Romulans. Vulcans, popular in the original series because of Spock (Leonard Nimoy) weren't to be a regular part of the show. It was to be all-new territory.

In the oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to JJ Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, writer Ira Steven Behr went on record with how frustrated he was with the above limitations, and was particularly miffed by one rule in particular. It seems that no one was permitted to say the word "Spock."