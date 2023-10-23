Why Making Star Trek: The Next Generation's Most Famous Episode Was So Painful For Patrick Stewart

The "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Best of Both Worlds" was a banner event in the "Star Trek" world. The first part aired on June 18, 1990, and it ended on a doozy of a cliffhanger. Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) had been kidnapped by a species of malevolent cyborgs called the Borg and assimilated into their mechanical collective. His body was implanted with machinery and tubing and his individuality was erased. In the episode's final scene, the now-assimilated Picard, calling itself Locutus, announced to his former ship, the U.S.S. Enterprise, that all its crewmembers would also be assimilated into the Borg and that the ship would be cannibalized. The Borg seemingly had no mandates other than to mechanically absorb anything they came across. The final line of the episode was Captain Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Picard's first officer for three years, ordering that the Enterprise fire weapons upon Locutus.

Fade out. "To Be Continued ..." Trekkies would have to wait until September 24 to see the conclusion. The cliffhanger was so formative that "Star Trek" has revisited it on TV and in film several times in the ensuing years. Even the 2023 series finale of "Star Trek: Picard" harkened back to this moment.

As it happens, filming "The Best of Both Worlds" was difficult for Stewart, and not just because of the elaborate Borg makeup. In addition to spending four hours in a makeup chair to apply the machines to Stewart's face and head, the actor also began to see his personal plight as mirroring that of Picard's. In both fiction and reality, a person saw themselves being swallowed up by a machine. Stewart explained why in his new autobiography, "Making It So: A Memoir."