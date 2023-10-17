A Surprising Next Gen Cast Member Gave Star Trek's Patrick Stewart Major Insecurity

Sir Patrick Stewart is a legend of stage and screen. By the time he took the defining role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," he had spent decades on the stage as an esteemed member of the Royal Shakespeare Company. He won the Laurence Olivier Award in 1979 for his performance in "Antony and Cleopatra," and by the time he stepped foot on the Starship Enterprise he had already appeared in films like John Boorman's "Excalibur," David Lynch's "Dune," and Tobe Hooper's "Lifeforce."

So, when you hear that this absolute madman, this revered actor's actor, approached his role in "The Next Generation" with anything but the full confidence he's always projected as a performer ... well, it makes you question everything you think you know to be true. That goes double when you find out the reason for his insecurities.

There was one member of the cast that really shook him to his core. Who could that possibly be? Maybe it's his number one, Mr. Jonathan Frakes? Riker certainly knew how to dramatically sit in a chair and would prove to be something of a Renaissance man with a talent for directing as well as acting, but no, it wasn't Frakes.

It was probably LeVar Burton, then. He delivered a powerhouse performance in "Roots" and taught entire generations that it was cool to read. But, nope, not Geordi either.

Would you believe that the person to put the fear of God into one of the most respected actors of all time was ... Wesley Crusher? Well, it was. Stewart says so himself in his new memoir "Making It So."