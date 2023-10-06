Star Trek's Patrick Stewart Stole From William Shatner Once, And Only Once

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Trekkies of all stripes know that there's only one main quality that an actor needs when portraying one of the franchise's venerated captains: They need to bring their own unique flavor altogether. It'd be an impossibly tough task for anyone to try and fill the shoes of the titans who've come before, from William Shatner's James T. Kirk to Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard to Avery Brooks' Benjamin Sisko to, most recently, Anson Mount's Christopher Pike. So, in that light, it serves any new franchise actor well to put their own spin and bring their own sensibilities to the role instead.

But back when Stewart was a fresh-faced new addition to the franchise with the premiere of "The Next Generation" (albeit at the age of 47), he had yet to fully establish himself as one of the best and most beloved captains in all of "Star Trek." The pressure of bringing the franchise back to its episodic television roots for the first time since "The Original Series" and "The Animated Series" must've been unfathomable, but Stewart knew full well the dangers of trying to channel his inner William Shatner. With the benefit of hindsight, it's safe to say that Stewart fully succeeded in making Picard stand apart as his own distinct voice altogether ... but, by his own admission, he had no choice but to make one exception to his rule where he decided to blatantly take a page out of Captain Kirk's playbook.

In his new memoir "Making It So," Stewart opened up about the process of stealing from Shatner — not for any one scene or moment in "The Next Generation," mind you, but to record the famous opening narration that precedes every episode of the series.