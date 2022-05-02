Ethan Peck Leaned Heavily On Leonard Nimoy's Voice To Learn How To Play Spock

Spock, the half-Vulcan science officer of the USS Enterprise under two captains, may be the greatest science fiction character of all time. A man torn between two worlds. One of the galaxy's greatest minds. A brilliant leader and researcher. A master of his home world's psychic arts. A brilliant vessel for deadpan comedy. Spock is everything and anything that is great about "Star Trek," an icon recognizable to millions of people who have never even seen a second of any "Trek" movie or show.

So, no pressure for actor Ethan Peck, right?

The actor made his debut as the younger, slightly less experienced Mr. Spock in season 2 of "Star Trek: Discovery," and he reprises the role in "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," where he works on board the Enterprise under Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), years before some guy named Jim Kirk would take command. Like Zachary Quinto before him (who played Spock in the recent big screen reboot movies), Peck acquits himself well. His take on Spock is fresh without feeling too different, hitting the notes you'd expect while finding new ones that only became obvious after decades of pop culture scrutiny. It's a wonderful performance.

And Peck learned from the best, telling me in a recent interview that he leaned heavily on the work of original Spock actor Leonard Nimoy to nail the role.