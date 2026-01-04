One Star Trek Actor Couldn't Do Spock's Vulcan Salute

The well-known Vulcan salute first appeared in the "Star Trek" episode "Amok Time," and was invented by Spock actor Leonard Nimoy. The salute consists of a raised palm with thumb extended, and the fingers spread down the middle to form a "v" shape. Nimoy took the salute from a two-handed gesture made by rabbis during funerary practices, and one can see the gesture on certain Jewish headstones. The Vulcan salute became one of the more striking details of "Star Trek," and gave Trekkies something they could eagerly present to one another at conventions. The Vulcan salute is, in the real world, a quick shorthand for "Star Trek" superfans.

Of course, just because Nimoy could easily perform the salute, doesn't mean that everyone could. Indeed, there is a comedic scene in the episode "Journey to Babel," wherein Dr. McCoy (DeForest Kelley) has trouble separating his fingers properly. You, reading this right now, are likely trying out the gesture on yourself. Can you do it easily, or do you need to physically separate your fingers? Can you extend your thumb as well, or must you keep it pinned to your hand? It takes a certain level of dexterity to make a Vulcan salute, and not everyone has it.

One actor who lacked the proper dexterity was, perhaps ironically, Zarchary Quinto, who played a younger version of Spock in J.J. Abrams' 2009 "Star Trek" feature film. Quinto played Spock as a slightly more snippy version of the character, more prone to expressing annoyance than the older version Nimoy played. And, as it so happens, he needed glue on his fingers to properly make a Vulcan salute. This was revealed by the Daily Mail back in 2009.