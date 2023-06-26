Lower Decks Made Deep Space Nine's Miles O'Brien The Most Important Man In Star Trek History

In the third episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," titled "Temporal Edict" (August 20, 2020), the lower-ranking protagonists reveal a secret to each other that allows them to slack off as much as possible. It seems that whenever a superior officer tells them to do a task, the ensigns announce that it will take them four hours to complete. The task, however, usually only takes about 30 minutes. The remaining three-and-a-half hours can be used to relax. The ensigns refer to their cleverly built-in shirking as "buffer time." It seems "buffer time" is common among all the ensigns in Starfleet.

Sadly, through a slip of the tongue, buffer time is brought to the attention of the captain, Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis). Outraged by the slacking, she immediately implements an official countdown clock on her ensigns, forcing them to remain busy at all times. Tasks on the U.S.S. Cerritos are soon getting completed at a rapid rate, but the ensigns all begin to burn out.

When a crisis strikes, the ensigns are all too tired to be able to deal with it. It's the goody-goody, protocol-obsessed Ensign Boimler (Jack Quaid) who, panicked, suggests that relaxation time be worked back into the ensigns' schedules to allow them to stay alert. Captain Freeman agrees and announces how impressed she is by Boimler's strategized slacking off. Boimler, of course, always wanted to be seen as active and capable, so he is appalled that this is his legacy — one that is later cemented by an epilogue set in a classroom in the distant future. It seems, long after his death, statues will be erected in Boimler's honor, praising him as the laziest man in Starfleet.

Then, in a cute twist, the distant-future teacher states that Miles O'Brien is the most important man in history.