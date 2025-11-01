The Lt. Uhura Secret Star Trek Creator Gene Roddenberry Hid From Paramount

The character of Uhura (Nichelle Nichols) wasn't in either of the original pilot episodes for Gene Roddenberry's "Star Trek." The first pilot, "The Cage" — which initially didn't air — didn't have any common characters with the "Star Trek" the public came to know, save for Spock (Leonard Nimoy). NBC asked Roddenberry to retool the series a bit, and he made "Where No Man Has gone Before," the first episode with Captain Kirk (William Shatner). The show was still set on the same U.S.S. Enterprise, and the sets were the same, but the characters were mostly all-new, and the tone a little lighter. "Star Trek" was a go.

The next episode in production order was called "The Corbomite Maneuver," and Roddenberry honed the show even further. "Corbomite" featured three additional new characters that would become regular members of the "Star Trek" ensemble: Dr. McCoy (DeForest Kelley), Yeoman Rand (Grace Lee Whitney), and Lieutenant Uhura (Nichelle Nichols).

It seems that the inclusion of Nichols in particular was somewhat contentious. Roddenberry had wanted to include a Black actor on "Star Trek," but, to sidestep the studio's casual 1960s-vintage racism, he kept the casting of Uhura a secret. Nichols recalled Roddenberry's clever subterfuge in a 1993 issue of Superstar Facts & Pix, noting that he waited until "Star Trek" had been approved before he started adding cast members. Indeed, Roddenberry went to NBC to ask, once "Where No Man Has Gone Before" was finished, if he could go back and, in his words, "add a little color." The phrase was vague enough that NBC said okay, assuming he was referring to costume design. Nichols was happy to have been cast, and appreciated Roddenberry's successful efforts to stymie systemic racism.