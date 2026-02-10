With a pop culture impact dating back to 1966, "Star Trek" remains one of the biggest science fiction franchises of all time. Across a growing number of television shows and movies, the sci-fi property has various casts of characters exploring the wonders of the cosmos in a utopian future. This includes entities that are omnipotent and exceed the limits of conventional physical form in their true incarnation. Several of these characters are from the best "Star Trek" alien races, appearing in memorable stories in the franchise in television and film.

Through these all-powerful figures, the usual characters are able to experience adventures that are capable of completely breaking the rules of space and time. In several instances, when these entities prove hostile, the characters have to think fast to avoid facing the full brunt of their wrath.

Here are the 15 most powerful "Star Trek" characters ranked, embodying the sheer cosmic potential of the unknown in either awe-inspiring or terrifying ways.