Why Jennifer Lien's Kes Should Not Have Been Cut From Star Trek: Voyager

The character of Kes (Jennifer Lien) on "Star Trek: Voyager" was controversial from the start. She belonged to a species called the Ocampa, which only had a lifespan of nine years. Kes was merely two years old in the "Voyager" pilot (Lien was 19) and was dating the character Neelix (Ethan Phillips). Many audience members found it icky that an adult man was dating a literal two-year-old.

The concept of a short-lived character, however, was intriguing. "Star Trek: The Next Generation" ended after seven seasons, and there was every reason to believe that the concurrent "Deep Space Nine" would do the same, so "Voyager" was seemingly set up to run a full seven years. Over that time, audiences would have seen Kes grow from a being who looks 20 to one that looks 90. Trekkies would watch Kes mature, grow old, and die in seven years, a whole life in microcosm. And yes, dear readers, she did eventually dump Neelix.

Kes, however, was written out of "Voyager" at the end of its third season. Unlike "Next Generation" before it, "Voyager" struggled to achieve high ratings, so its showrunners were constantly trying to boost their numbers with cheap gimmicks. There was a holographic bikini beach the cast would regularly visit, clumsily adding half-naked bodies into the show. Then, in a last-ditch effort, Kes was removed from the show and replaced with the catsuit-clad Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), a "Borg babe," in the words of one of the producers.

Sadly, it worked. The "Voyager" writers liked Seven of Nine better than Kes, and Seven became, essentially, the new star of the show. Ryan had magazine model looks and wore a tight corset throughout her tenure on the show. Seven was an interesting character, but it was clear that the "Voyager" showrunners added her for reasons of sex appeal. And, lo, all of a sudden, the conscience of "Voyager" was gone. Kes was out of the show and its entire dynamic changed.