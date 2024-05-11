Star Trek: Voyager's Robert Picardo Was Against One Of The Doctor's Biggest Changes

In the pilot episode of "Star Trek: Voyager" — called "Caretaker" (January 16, 1995) — the chief medical officer on board the U.S.S. Voyager was killed in an alien-inflicted cataclysm that swept the clear across the galaxy in a matter of moments. With the ship damaged and the medical staff wiped out, the Voyager crew had to rely on a temporary Emergency Medical Hologram to serve as the ship's main doctor.

For the first few seasons, the EMH (Robert Picardo) was snippy and impatient, having been programmed to respond only to emergencies. Using the EMH so frequently, however, caused it to develop a consciousness and a personality. Before long, the unnamed Doctor was seen as an official member of the crew.

Because he was a hologram, the Doctor was typically confined to the sickbay, where his holographic emitters were equipped. He could also be transferred directly to the ship's holodeck occasionally, but the Doctor wasn't capable of visiting other parts of the ship, nor going on away missions.

That is, until the episode "Future's End, Part II" (November 13, 1996) in the show's third season. Thanks to a time machine and some wrangling of 29th-century technology, the Doctor was equipped with a mobile emitter, a small device he wore on his arm that would project his hologram and forcefields anywhere he wanted to go. The Doctor was, from that point on, wholly unbound.

This, however, wasn't a wrinkle that Picardo approved of. In 2022, the actor spoke to StarTrek.com, and revealed that he preferred the Doctor's physical limitations. If he could walk anywhere, Picardo felt, nothing was making the character unique; he would essentially be just another human on a human-dominated starship. This might have been something the character wanted, but it wasn't something Picardo wanted.