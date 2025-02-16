Why Wil Wheaton's Wesley Crusher Left Star Trek: The Next Generation

Way back in 1986, when "Star Trek: The Next Generation" was still in development, the original casting sheets called for actresses to play a 15-year-old character named Leslie Crusher, the daughter of Dr. Beverly Crusher. "Her remarkable mind and photographic memory," the character rundown read, "make it seem not unlikely for her to become, at 15, a Starfleet acting-ensign. Otherwise, she is a normal teenager." As casting and development continued, however, Leslie was transformed into a teenage boy named Wesley, and more closely modeled after Gene Roddenberry's own 15-year-old self (Roddenberry's middle name is Wesley).

Wesley wasn't widely liked by Trekkies, as he seemed too much like a brown-noser. He was too eager to please the adults in his life, too well-behaved, and definitely too smart. Fans point to the instances wherein a teenage boy, working with the best and brightest in Starfleet, managed to be the only one to solve a massively difficult space conundrum. It wasn't until Wes left the USS Enterprise and went to Starfleet Academy that he began to eff up in earnest.

Wesley was played by Wil Wheaton, a young actor already known for his roles in feature films like "Stand By Me," "The Curse," and "The Defiant Ones." He appeared in 85 episodes of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," most of them in the show's first three seasons. He left the series after the fourth season episode "Final Mission" (November 19, 1990), returning only for guest spots here and there.

"Star Trek: The Next Generation" was, of course, a ratings bonanza, so many Trekkies — even the ones who weren't wholly fond of the character — were a little baffled when he left. According to a 1996 interview with EW, Wheaton left "Star Trek" because, well, he wanted to do more with his career. Movies were calling.