A Star Trek Actor Almost Turned Down Their Big Bang Theory Cameo

Actor Wil Wheaton has had a fairly unusual career, rocketing to fame at an early age first in the film "Stand By Me." His star only rose when he starred as Wesley Crusher on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," though he felt sabotaged by a "Star Trek" producer who stopped him from chasing additional film roles. When "Next Gen" ended, Wheaton was regularly in voice acting and small television roles before becoming a part of the pop culture conversation once more, but this time as a fictionalized version of himself on the hit CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory." In the series, which follows a group of geeky friends as they try to navigate adulthood while still partially firmly planted in adolescence, Wheaton plays an evil version of his real-life self and the arch-nemesis of the show's primary protagonist, Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). What started as a small cameo turned into an ongoing bit that lasted over nine seasons and 17 episodes, expanding beyond just the series itself and becoming a small pop culture moment all of its own. (Seriously, I was not a "Big Bang" devotee and even I was aware of the "WHEAAAATONNNN!" moment in "The Wheaton Recurrence.)

In an interview with The Spectrum, Wheaton revealed that he almost didn't take the cameo role in the first place and that he had to get a little bit of convincing from a talented friend. It's a good thing, too, because it's given Wheaton a chance to connect with a whole new generation of nerdy fans.