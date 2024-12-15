Star Trek's William Shatner Had One Condition For His The Big Bang Theory Cameo

One of the measures of a successful sitcom is the ability to attract star-power cameos from related media. You can judge the enduring popularity of "The Big Bang Theory" through the number of Star Trek cameos it boasted by the end of its 12-season run. The show included guest appearances from the likes of Brent Spiner, LeVar Burton, and George Takei — and, of course, Wil Wheaton (aka Professor Proton) had a recurring role as himself, too.

One coveted cameo that eluded the show for a long time, though, was the iconic, original "Star Trek" Captain James T. Kirk, i.e., William Shatner.

By the time season 10 came out, Shatner had publicly clarified that despite the genre fit, he hadn't shown up on the show because he wasn't happy with the writing for a potential part. In a 2019 interview with the New York Post, the show's executive producer and showrunner, Steve Holland, clarified, "For one reason or another it didn't quite work out, whether it was scheduling or whatever." Holland added that going into the show's final season, Shatner remained high on their celebrity wish list. The holdout caved in the show's waning days, and Shatner agreed to make a prolonged and repeated guest appearance in season 12, episode 16, "The D&D Vortex." In the episode, the "Star Trek" icon plays a parody of himself as a member of Wil Wheaton's coveted celebrity D&D group. The factor that convinced Shatner to finally show up? Acting with Kaley Cuoco again.