Star Trek: The Original Series Featured One Of The Worst TV Fights Ever

In the "Star Trek" episode "Arena" (January 19, 1967), the Enterprise arrives at a Federation outpost on the planet Cestus III to find that it has been completely destroyed. While shuffling through the rubble, the Enterprise's away team is attacked by an unknown alien force. Up in orbit, the Enterprise itself is also attacked by an enemy vessel. Captain Kirk (William Shatner) doesn't know their foe, and can't explain the attack. Eventually, both the Enterprise and the alien ship retrieve their crew fighting below, and the alien ship flees. The Enterprise chases it, and they end up in a previously unexplored region of space.

But, in a twist, the unexplored region of space belongs to a protective species of godlike beings called Metrons. When the Enterprise and the aliens invade their territory, the Metrons scold them all, and tell them to work out their beef another way. A Metron representative (Carole Shelyne) uses her magical abilities to abduct Kirk and the captain of the alien ship and teleport them to a nearby desert world where they can solve their problems in hand-to-hand combat. The alien captain, Kirk learns, is a Gorn, a dinosaur-like humanoid with an aggressive streak.

But the resulting fistfight between Kirk and the Gorn ... well, by any measure, it's ridiculous. The Gorn mask is inarticulate, making it look like a Halloween costume, and the stunt performers inside of it (Bobby Clark and Gary Combs, alternately) couldn't move very quickly. The Gorn could only slowly swipe at Kirk, as if moving in slow-motion, while Kirk's two-fisted counterpunches were clearly being pulled. It's one of the most notoriously silly fights in "Star Trek" history.

Vice once wrote an entire article on the ineffectiveness of Kirk's two-hand punch, and how one of the worst fights in "Star Trek" history spawned one of its most frustratingly persistent fight moves.